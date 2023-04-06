HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City’s Department of Planning and Permitting director said it is improving turnaround time for permit applications but said they could be even faster if the department delegated some of the permit processes back to certain state agencies.

The DPP Director Dawn Takeuchi Apuna said some of the wait times for permit applications are out of their hands as the permit is deferred to state agencies, utilities and working groups for its approval.

“It could be waiting to get approval from any of these agencies, which is a lot of time,” Apuna said. “And, we’re just waiting for something; but that’s counting against or that’s counted within this long permitting time.”

Apuna said the DPP was tasked to take on this workload back in the early aughts under Mayor Jeremy Harris. Apuna explained to a City Council committee that the added workload could add delays to the permitting process.

She said, “We are just doing a favor for a lot of these agencies.”

The DPP is now considering removing certain state agencies from the DPP’s permit application checklist.

“The issue with that, DPP is accountable for all of that; yet, we have no control over those things,” Apuna said. “I think if we’re able to pull out a lot of those requirements that those agencies that are responsible, they will have the onus and accountability to make sure that their timelines are tight as well.”

Honolulu Council Member Radiant Cordero supports the idea of separating tasks from state agencies in the permitting process.

The Department of Education is one of the state agencies that receive impact fees for development projects in certain parts of Oahu, but the DPP is tasked with calculating and collecting the fees.

Cordero said, “Leaning out the responsibilities, especially state responsibilities that could once again alleviate DPP from doing so would definitely help with efficiency and hopefully address the permit backlogs that occur at DPP.”

Meanwhile, Apuna said a new bot to pre-screen permit applications has cut wait-times by more than half, although the code review wait remains at three months.