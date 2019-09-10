Downtown Honolulu to host 9/11 remembrance ceremony

On the 18th anniversary of the September 11 attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon, a remembrance ceremony will be held at Tamarind Park to honor the memory of those lost in the attacks.

The event will also salute Honolulu’s first responders, including the Honolulu Police Department, Honolulu Fire Department, and Emergency Medical Services, as well as Hawaii personnel of American and United Airlines who also lost team members that day.

The ceremony will be held at Tamarind Park at Bishop Square (corner of Bishop and King streets). It will start at 12:15 and end at 12:45 on Wednesday, September 11th. It is free and open to the public.