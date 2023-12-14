HONOLULU (KHON2) – Instead of letting your holiday dresses and gowns collect dust in your closet, consider donating them for a good cause.

In the spirit of the festive season, Scarlett Godinez-Dumadag, founder of Promville, is inviting the community to contribute to the upcoming Hawaii Prom Expo.

The event, scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, from 2 to 8 p.m. at Aloha Tower Marketplace, aims to collect and give away dresses for the annual prom dress drive.

Scarlett, a passionate advocate for giving back, expressed the purpose of the Hawaii Prom Expo.

“It’s an opportunity for the community to come out, drop off their holiday dresses, party dresses, Christmas dresses, and have a great time exploring the various vendors.”

Scarlett shared that the initiative began in 2013 when she owned a small shop. Motivated by her own experiences as a financially disadvantaged child, she wanted to ensure that every student, regardless of their financial situation, could attend prom—a significant milestone in high school life.

“All of these dresses that you see have been so generously donated by people in the community. None of these are store-bought; they are all donated,” Scarlett emphasized.

The dresses on display, including a particularly sparkly one, showcased the community’s generosity.

Over the past ten years, Scarlett has witnessed the transformative impact of donated dresses on young girls.

“It’s very inspiring to see, especially when they learn about empowering them to give back to the charity. The gift of the dress goes in circles,” she shared.

The girls who receive dresses often return them, continuing the cycle of generosity and empowerment.

As Scarlett reflected on the fulfilling journey, she encouraged viewers to contribute to the cause.

“I am looking for volunteers. If anyone wants to volunteer, whether as a helper or shopper for our event, that would be fantastic. They can also donate their time, special gifts, or talents like doing hair and makeup. These girls would greatly appreciate that volunteer service,” Scarlett said.