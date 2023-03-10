The Miami Dolphins are picking up the fifth-year option on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s contract, according to the Associated Press.

Tagovailoa, who was drafted fifth overall in 2020, is entering the fourth year if his rookie deal and will be guaranteed $23.2 million in 2024 as a result of the franchise picking up the fifth year option.

The Sant Louis graduate had a career year in 2022, setting career highs in passing touchdowns (25), yards (3,548) and passer rating. Tagovailoa went 8-5 as a starter in 13 appearances, but also missed five games due to concussions.

The Dolphins went 1-4 without the former Alabama star but reached the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Miami, without Tagovailoa, lost to Buffalo in the wild card round.