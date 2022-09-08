HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health has reported three additional cases of monkeypox bringing the state total to 28.

The three cases were all Oahu residents, according to the DOH.

The department also announced that as of Sept. 8 they will report new cases online.

DOH is also releasing additional data on JYNNEOS vaccine administration in Hawai‘i. Vaccination data will be updated on Wednesdays at https://health.hawaii.gov/docd/hawaii-monkeypox-data/.

DOH continues to conduct contact tracing and follow-up with all reported cases.

“As monkeypox cases continue to rise across the country and in Hawaiʻi, DOH will continue to provide updated information to the public,” said Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Nathan Tan. “It’s critically important to us that we continue to make vaccination available to communities disproportionately impacted by this outbreak—and the data released today will help all of us ensure that vaccine is being distributed equitably.”