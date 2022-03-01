HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health said the U.S. Navy is not in compliance with the emergency order to defuel the Navy’s Red Hill facility.

The DOH determined that the Nayv’s third-party contractor, Simpson Gumpertz & Heger, Inc. is not in a position to act independently.

DOH said the Navy is violating the emergency order.

The DOH said the work being done by Simpson Gumpertz & Heger, Inc. is not approved.

“This disaster is about more than just engineering—it’s about trust,” said Deputy Director of Environmental Health Kathleen Ho. “It is critical that the work to defuel Red Hill is done safely and that the third-party contractor hired to oversee that work will operate in the interests of the people and environment of Hawaiʻi. Based on the contract, we have serious concerns about SGH’s work being done independently.”

The DOH said it believes the Navy is following the Secretary of the Navy’s directive instead of the DOH Emergency Order that was issued Dec. 6, 2021.

The Navy Chief of Information Rear Adm. Brown said the Navy is aware of DOH’s assessment letter regarding compliance with the Emergency Order.

“We are aware of the Hawai’i Department of Health’s assessment letter regarding compliance with the Emergency Order. We will work cooperatively with DOH to address its recent comments so that the Red Hill assessment effort can proceed,” Brown said.

According to Brown, the Navy is focused on ensuring the safety and health of those impacted from the November 2021 contamination. The Navy will take proactive measures that will position it to make informed and environmentally-protective longer-term decisions.