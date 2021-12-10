DOH: Samples collected from Navy’s Red Hill shaft had petroleum levels 350x the limit for safe drinking water

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) on Friday, Dec. 10, confirmed that samples collected from the Navy’s Red Hill drinking water shaft tested positive for high levels of gasoline and diesel range hydrocarbons.

The Hawaii State Legislature is holding a joint informational briefing with various state, county, and federal agencies to discuss the results. Watch the livestream above.

The samples were collected on Sunday, Dec. 5, and results were received late Thursday night. The DOH says the confirmation is consistent with what their personnel observed when samples were collected.

The DOH reports that samples from the Navy’s Red Hill shaft contained total petroleum hydrocarbons diesel range organics (TPH-d) 350 times the DOH Environmental Action Level (EAL) for drinking water. The samples also tested positive for gasoline range organics more than 66 times the DOH EAL.

In addition, trace levels of petroleum were found in samples collected at the Aliamanu Child Development Center and private residences on the Navy’s water system, including the Eagle Circle at Red Hill and Milo Lane in Aliamanu Military Reservation, the state health department said.

The DOH continues to advise Navy water system users to avoid using the water for drinking, cooking or oral hygiene. If the water has a fuel-like odor, also avoid using it for bathing, dishwashing or laundry. This recommendation applies to users of the Navy’s JBPHH water system, which includes the Aliamanu Military Reservation, Red Hill and Nimitz Elementary Schools and military housing.