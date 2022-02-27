MILILANI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Fire fighters extinguished a two-alarm fire at a Mililani home.

It happened around 5:20 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27.

Fire crews arrived to find the front side of the home in flames.

The three people who live in the home got out safely.

A man and a woman were treated by EMS crews but they did not go the the hospital.

Fire crews got two of the family dogs out of the house. HFD gave oxygen to one dog, and tried to revive the second dog. The second dog died.

The American Red Cross was notified.

Fire officials said the smoke alarms did not sound off to let the residents know of the fire.

The cause is under investigation.

The cost of any damage done to the home is not available.