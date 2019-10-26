Doctors of Waikiki Administering Flu Tests and Vaccines as Flu Season Arrives Early in Hawaii

Doctors of Waikiki is administering flu tests and vaccines as flu season arrivals early in Hawaii. Seasonal influenza viruses circulate in Hawaii year-round, but are most common during the fall and winter months. The exact timing and duration of each flu season varies from year to year, but influenza activity increases during October.

The most effective way to prevent getting sick with the flu is to be vaccinated with the influenza vaccine every year. Vaccination is recommended each year due to the constant evolving nature of influenza viruses. People at high risk of flu complications (young children, older people, pregnant women and people with certain chronic health conditions) are especially encouraged to get the vaccine yearly.

Doctors of Waikiki can provide rapid influenza A & B 2 diagnostic tests and can provide results in 15 minutes that are 95% accurate for reliable detection of influenza A and B and enable immediate, effective treatment decisions. In addition to rapid tests, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are available for the most accurate results.

All major insurance including travel insurance is accepted (Universal Health Care). Japanese overseas travel insurance included with JCB credit card. Payments Accepted: All major credit cards, or U.S. Dollar and Japanese Yen.

Hours of Operation: 8:00 am – 12:00 am midnight (Open Daily). No appointment necessary (Walk-ins Welcome). Call (808) 922-2112 to request courtesy transportation.

Address:

Doctors of Waikiki

Sheraton Princess Ka’iulani Hotel, Ground Floor

120 Ka’iulani Avenue, #KW10&11 Honolulu, HI 96815

Office: (808) 922-2112

Email: info@doctorsofwaikiki.com www.doctorsofwaikiki.com