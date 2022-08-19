HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials said Koalani is officially weaned off his mother Rocky and since Kaimana Beach is very busy, authorities decided to find him a new, secluded home on Friday, Aug. 19.

“At Kaimana beach the risk of habituation because it is such a crowded beach is so high that could prevent him from learning and developing the skills he needs to thrive as a wild Hawaiian monk seal,” said Diana Kramer.

DOCARE officers monitored the monk seal on Wednesday, Aug. 3, after the DLNR leadership responded to concern over the safety of the seals and people.

In July, Rocky bit a swimmer who got too close. This showed others what could happen if we get too close to animals, especially nursing Hawaiian monk seals.

Conservation officers helped relocate Koalani overnight and ended their two-week-long enforcement.

“We’re thankful that the public has been compliant and we really appreciate the cooperation and support of the public that we’ve received thus far,” Chief Jason Redulla said.

And as you can see the barriers are taken down with the families enjoying all of Kaimana Beach today.

Beach goers expressed mixed emotions about not seeing Koalani anymore.

“I feel ecstatic cause we got our beach back there’s no more interactions with anybody. it’s back to normal,” said Kaimuki resident Achim Koenigs.

“In a way sad. In a way excited for the pup’s new adventures where ever it may be,” said Sweet T.

And NOAA officials told me that Koalani is adjusting well to his new surroundings.

“He immediately went into the water and started exploring his new home. He’s a young pup with a lot of energy and curiosity and it’s really heartwarming to see him now in a quiet peaceful place,” said Kramer.

As more and more monk seals populate on Oahu, the DLNR said they are trying to find other ways to ensure the safety of the Hawaiian monk seals and the people.