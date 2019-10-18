Dr. Candice Denhem from Kailua Animal Clinic joined us in studio today to discuss whether or not dogs are able to recognize their siblings after getting separated as puppies, as well as how they deal with the loss of a loved one in the home.
- Do dogs recognize their siblings, and other questions about canine emotional intelligence
