HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Department of Land and Natural Resources announced that a forest reserve, a trail and a sanctuary will reopen on Hawai’i Island after closures occurred due to Mauna Loa’s eruption, which began two weeks ago.

The Division of Forestry and Wildlife reopened the following areas:

Kapāpala Forest Reserve

ʻĀinapō Trail, road and cabin

Kīpuka ʻĀinahou Nēnē Sanctuary

On Saturday, Dec. 10, DLNR reopened Kapāpala Unit J for game bird hunting.

But, the Mauna Loa Forest Reserve and Mauna Loa Observatory Road remain closed due to volcanic hazards. This includes the portion of Unit A South of Daniel K. Inouye Highway within the Mauna Kea Forest Reserve and Game Management Area.

DLNR also said that a gate is being constructed at the Mauna Loa Forest Reserve boundary on the access road that will be locked until further notice.

A reminder was provided by DLNR that it is illegal to cross into any closed areas. Violators can be cited and/or arrested.