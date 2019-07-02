Disciplinary counsel files to block Kealoha’s law license

Katherine Kealoha could be restrained from practicing law immediately, following Kealoha’s federal conviction last week on conspiracy and obstruction of justice.

The Office of Disciplinary Counsel filed a petition with the Supreme Court today, asking for an order to block Kealoha from the practice of law. Beside the restraining order, a longer disbarment process could follow in which one a judgment is final, and any appeals are exhausted, then Kealoha could be disbarred.

“The mission of the Office of Disciplinary Counsel is to protect the public, maintain the integrity of the judicial system, and to preserve the profession,” Chief Disciplinary Counsel Bradley Tamm told Always Investigating. “The action we took today is consistent with our mission.”

Kealoha is not currently eligible to practice law now anyway because she went on voluntary inactive status with the Hawaii State Bar Association already.