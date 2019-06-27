Dillingham Airfield reopens after crash kills 11, two more victims are identified

Two more victims have been identified following Friday’s deadly skydiving plane crash.

They’ve been identified as 50-year-old Larry Lemaster and 29-year-old Casey Williamson.

The NTSB continues to investigate the cause of last Friday’s crash that killed all 11 people on board.

The Dillingham airfield reopened on Wednesday, June 26, for the first time.

Investigators say that the plane wreckage will be transported to a separate location at the airfield, where it will be monitored by security until it is picked up by a recovery team in late June.