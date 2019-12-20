DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Kristy’s Holiday Hacks – DIY Ugly Sweaters

The countdown to Christmas is in full effect! Are you in need of an ugly sweater to wear to a company or family party this holiday season?

Joy Shimabukuro from Ben Franklin Crafts has some easy and quick do it yourself tricks to get you out the door with an impressive ugly sweater.

We all know Hawaii can be a little too hot and humid for those ugly sweaters sometimes, so Shimabukuro suggests opting for shirts instead.

Shimabukuro says you can use any materials around your house like small lights, pom poms, old ornaments, etc. A key part to making your own ugly sweater or “tacky t-shirt” is fabric glue because it is machine washable.

For more information on Ben Franklin, click here.