Department of Health offers bridge COVID-19 testing during winter break

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawai’i Department of Health (DOH) offers free COVID-19 testing on O’ahu during through Jan. 15.

Testing is available on Oahu.

Waikiki Shell from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. daily

Blaisdell Arena from 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Sunday to Friday

Carpenters Training Center in Kapolei from 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Monday through Friday starting Jan. 2.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“DOH recognizes the importance of providing increased testing capacity to families and the community, especially while school testing programs are paused during the winter break,” said Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char, FACEP. “School-aged children and their families are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity and test for COVID-19 before returning to school in January.”

The bridge testing program can do 2,000 additional tests a day.

Bridge testing is offered by DOH and the National Kidney Foundation of Hawaii Consortium.

Free community testing is offered by DOH, the Kidney Foundation and independent pharmacies on Hawai’i Island, Kaua’i, Maui, Moloka’i, on Lana’i and on O’ahu. Pre-registration at AlohaClear.com is recommended. Walk-ins will be accepted on a first come, first served basis.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

Other testing options are available at hawaiicovid19.com.