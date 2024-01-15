HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui County has partnered with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S Army Corps of Engineers to start the debris removal process in Lahaina starting Tuesday.

Reports said USACE and other contractors will begin work at the Olowalu Temporary Debris Storage site where they will work only “in areas where owners have completed their Right of Entry process.”

“This is a crucial next step for Lahaina, and I’m grateful for the help of so many government, community, and private partners,” said Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen.

The debris will be wrapped using the “burrito” method to prevent any substances from being released into the air. During this process, the debris is wetted-down and wrapped in industrial-grade plastic before it is sealed off and loaded into trucks for transport.

Maui County implemented a designated route for the loaded debris trucks. Officials said the plan is to follow Honoapi‘ilani Highway before turning left on Kapunakea St., proceeding to Front St., before finally rejoining the Honoapi‘ilani Highway to reach the Lahaina Bypass.

Department of Environmental Management Director Shayne Agawa expressed they “understand that as this essential debris removal operation begins, the increased truck traffic at

intersections may present an inconvenience to motorists and residents.”

For individuals who need access to the Olowalu Convenience Center, traffic is to be controlled by trained flaggers to direct entry and exit routes for both residents and workers.

“It will be a long and challenging process but as each load of ash and debris is carefully wrapped, wetted and hauled away, we will be getting one step closer to rebuilding Lahaina,” Bissen said.