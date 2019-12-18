LIVE NOW /
Death of four-year-old Hawaii Island girl found with stab wound in her neck ruled an accident

The 4-year-old Hawaii Island girl found dead with a stab wound toher neck has been identified as Kayla-Marie Kehaulani Mainaaupo. The medical examiner has ruled her death an accident. Police say the girl died following an incident at a home in the Hawaiian Beaches subdivision on November 27th.

