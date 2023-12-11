HONOLULU (KHON2) — Climbing up onto Santa’s lap and telling him every single present you’re young heart desires is a universal experience every kid hopes to enjoy, but for some children, it’s not so simple.
The Deaf children of the world can’t always “tell” Santa what they’ve been working towards all year long.
However, a special Santa makes his way to Pearlridge Center to partake in this special holiday event with the Deaf keiki of Hawaii.
Thursday, Dec. 14, approximately 150 Deaf, Deaf-blind and hard-of-hearing students from all over Hawaii and neighboring islands will visit signing Santa and partake in this educational oppurtunity.
It also serves as a holiday reunion of the Deaf community statewide as a contingent of 70 Neighbor Island students, their educators and families are traveling to Pearlridge Center, thanks to the generosity of Southwest Airlines.
The event will be held from 9:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at the Pearlridge Center Mauka, second level, next to Animation Magic.
Students with visual impairment (blind or low vision) from schools across Oahu will participate in a simultaneous-but-separate morning of festive holiday learning with their teachers at Pearlridge Center. Their program will include orientation and white-cane mobility travel lessons as they explore Pearlridge as their community classroom.