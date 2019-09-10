Deadline approaching for eligible homeowners to file for real property tax credit

The city’s Treasury Division, under the Department of Budget and Fiscal Services (BFS), is reminding eligible homeowners that the deadline to file for a real property tax credit is approaching. The deadline to file is Monday, Sept. 30th. Applications postmarked on the due date will be accepted.

Applicants who qualify are entitled to a tax credit equal to the amount of taxes owed for the current tax year that exceed three percent of the titleholders’ combined gross income. This tax credit will be applied to next year’s taxes. An annual filing is required to obtain this credit.

The eligibility requirements are as follows:

· Homeowner must have a home exemption in effect at the time of application and for the subsequent tax year.

· Titleholders do not own any other property, including outside of O‘ahu.

· The combined income of all titleholders cannot exceed $60,000.

Applications have been available starting July 1st at the following locations:

· All Satellite City Halls on O‘ahu.

· Treasury Division at 530 South King Street, Room 115, Honolulu, Hawai‘i 96813.

· Tax Relief Section at 715 South King Street, Room 505, Honolulu, Hawai‘i 96813.

An informational brochure about the tax credit is available here, and the application for the tax credit is also available here.