Day 40 of the Mauna Kea conflict begins with two separate court hearings

Friday marks day 40 of the conflict on Mauna Kea over construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope.

Those who call themselves protectors, have been blocking Mauna Kea Access Road in a movement that has gained worldwide attention.

A lot has happened since July 15th. There have been arrests, several court hearings, the temporary shut down of Mauna Kea Observatories, and bills mounting into the millions. And still the conflict on the mauna is no closer to resolution than it was when it first started.

Day 40 of the dispute began with nine of the kupuna cited on July 17 in court on obstruction charges. All them pleaded, “not guilty.”

Edleen Peleholani was one of the kupuna arrested that day and said she was honored to be there.

“When I sat next to the kupunas, they told me ‘aunty you know you’re sitting in the front row, you’re going to get arrested.’ I said for what? they said ‘for obstruction.’ You know the police were both sides lined up, all the sheriffs, I mean, man anybody would be intimidated really easy by the law but the kapuna sat there in love for the people and their moopuna and the mauna and love for the world. We are the people of aloha. There is nobody else that practice kapu aloha like us,” Peleholani said.

“We have a number of defenses including violations of the federal and state institutions. we believe our clients have every right to be on the mauna,” said attorney Sonny Ganaden.

Attorney’s for those arrested said the citations violate their freedom first amendment rights, their freedom of speech as well as their right to practice their culture.

The arrests took place three days into the standoff. Thirty-eight people were taken into custody that day. Some kupuna even had to be carried away by police in one of the most dramatic and tense days of the conflict so far.

Pretrial hearings are scheduled for September 20.

Also in Hilo court Friday, Judge Greg Nakamura dismissed a motion filed by protectors requiring TMT to post the full bond for the project.

Kia’i Kealoha Pisciota said the ruling was disappointing but that they are not giving up and they plan to appeal.

Thursday night, Nakamura ruled on another motion in favor of the protectors.

Pisciota said that Nakamura ruled that the protectors needed to ask the state land board to add a provision to the TMT contract requiring them to post the full bond. His ruling cited a previous decision by the supreme court.

“(The Supreme Court) made a footnote and they told BLNR that they have the ability to require the bond and that the bond is to protect the public trust and they should basically write that as a provision of their permit. (BLNR) didn’t do that. So what the judge is saying is, go to BLNR first, because they have the ability to address it now. And if they don’t address it, then we can come back to his court again.”

Pisciota said they served BLNR with the request Friday morning.

The Mauna Kea observatories are still in the process of getting all of the telescopes online after they opted to shut down operations for several weeks due to issues with access.

“The telescopes are mostly operational now since we restarted about a week or so ago. Some telescopes still have instrumentation that needs to cool down and that could take a few weeks to get them fully operational,” explained Doug Simons, the executive director of Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope.

Simons said he is surprised that the protests have gone on this long. He is hopeful things will be resolved soon but understands that is unlikely.

“There’s no obvious end in sight so we’re preparing to do this for a lengthy period of time, though we’re still anxious to get access to Mauna Kea access road not just for the observatories but to the public,” Simons said.