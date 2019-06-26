Dangerous roadways due to flooding, at least three people hit by lightning

The Department of Emergency is urging everyone to stay indoors Tuesday night.

They say at least three people were hit by lightning this evening. EMS reports around 9 p.m. they responded and administered life saving treatment to a 10-year-old boy, who was apparently hit by lightning, in the Kalihi area. He was treated and taken in serious condition to a hospital.

Shortly after, two men were apparently hit by lightning at the airport while working on the tarmac. EMS treated both patients who were in their 30s, and 40s. They were taken in serious condition to an emergency room.

As for the heavy rain it’s causing dangerous conditions on the roads.

The H-1 freeway heading west bound is closed from the Pali Highway off-ramp to the Vineyard Off Ramp.

There’s lot of the water on the roadway making for dangerous driving conditions.

There’s also flooding on Nimitz and Waiakamilo.