HONOLULU (KHON2) — Caesars Entertainment fell victim to a recent cyber attack and confirmed customer information was stolen.

The personal information taken included driver’s license numbers and social security numbers.

Caesars said they paid the ransom to the hackers and no online or mobile gaming was affected.

The company has since taken steps to ensure the stolen data is deleted.

“It’s kind of the rock and a hard place argument,” said Shannon Wilkinson of Tego Cyber Inc. “What do you do? Do you pay the ransom so that they don’t release the data or do you pay the ransom so that they unencrypt your systems that they’ve now up. The FBI recommends that organizations do not pay the ransoms.”

Caesars said it is working with law enforcement and state gaming regulators.

This attack coming as MGM Resorts continues to deal with an attack which impacted reservations, slot machines and even payroll this week.