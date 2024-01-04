HONOLULU (KHON2) — Starting Jan. 16, the City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Design and Construction (DDC) will begin a curb ramp project that will affect eight different locations around the island of Oahu.

The project is expected to run all the way through the end of July and will be completed within the operating hours of 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m on weekdays, excluding holidays.

The DDC said they will be conducting demolition and removing existing pavements, curbs, gutters, sidewalks and curb ramps to provide replacements. In addition, the project will also include reconstructing of pavement transitions, adjustment of utility box frames and covers, and restoration of all pavement striping.

A majority of the work will be conducted on the southwest side of the island, some in high traffic areas such as Makiki and Mōʻiliʻili. The following areas will be affected:

‘Aiea:

Heleconia Pl. & Moanalua Rd.

Salt Lake:

Ala Oli St. & Salt Lake Blvd.

Kalihi:

Pua Ln. & North King St.

Downtown Honolulu:

Coral St. & Emily St.

Makiki:

Young St. & Pensacola St.

Young St. & Pi‘ikoi St.

Ke‘eaumoku St. & S. Beretania St.

Mōʻiliʻili:

Punahou St. & Young St.

Mānoa:

Varsity Pl. & University Ave.

S. King St. & University Ave.

Kāhala:

Kīlauea Ave. & Pueo St.

Kailua:

Hahani St. & Hamakua Dr.

Drivers and pedestrians are advised to enter the construction areas with extreme caution, following any signs and traffic controls as well as Special Duty Officers. The DDC also recommended drivers to add extra travel time to their commutes, as there will be delays in the affected areas.

For any comments, questions, or concerns regarding this project, please contact the City and County of Honolulu Department of Design and Construction at (808) 768-8400.