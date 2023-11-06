HONOLULU (KHON2) — Traffic in Honolulu was halted after two incidents Monday afternoon.
Makai-bound traffic in Waikiki snarled up after a car crash near Jefferson Elementary School closed lanes on Kapahulu Avenue.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services treated and transported the rider of an e-bike who suffered critical injuries when he collided with a pick-up truck.
Then Honolulu Police Department, Honolulu Fire Department and EMS responded to an overturned vehicle at north Vineyard Boulevard and Aala Street.
As of 4:05 p.m., all westbound lanes were closed on Vineyard Boulevard at the Liliha St intersection, and all northbound lanes are closed on Aala Street.