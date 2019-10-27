Crimestoppers: Mark Press

Honolulu police are looking for Mark Press.

Sgt. Chris Kim: “On June 24th 2017, at about 4:58 p.m. the victim was sitting with his family at a picnic table at Ala Moana Beach Park when two males approached them. The victim asked the males to leave at which time an argument ensued. One of the males then stabbed the victim with a knife while the other male threatened the victim with a broken glass bottle. Police were notified and were able to locate both males nearby. The male who threatened the victim with the broken glass bottle was identified as Mark Press. He was placed under arrest for terroristic threatening in the first degree.”

Press is now wanted on a $25,000 bench warrant for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of referral.

Press has no prior convictions and is known to frequent the Honolulu area. Press is 29 years old, five feet eight inches tall, weighing 175 pounds with black and brown eyes. He also goes by the name Sikis Paulis. If you know where Mark Press is, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.