Crime Stoppers looking for man who crashed stolen car into another car and fled the scene

Honolulu police are looking for Brand Lucky. On April 18th, 2019 at about 10:20 a.m. the complainant parked his vehicle on Kohou Street in the Kalihi area and went into a nearby building. Shortly after, the complainant heard a loud crash and observed that a vehicle had crashed into his vehicle and the male driver was trying to flee on foot. A witness tried to intervene, at which time the driver kicked another parked vehicle and fled. Police were notified and were able to locate the driver running across the freeway.



It was also discovered that the vehicle had been reported stolen. The driver, who was identified as Brand Lucky, was subsequently placed under arrest for unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, accidents involving damage to vehicle or property, and criminal property damage in the fourth degree. A cash-only bench warrant of $20,000 has been set for failing to appear to a hearing back in September. Lucky has two prior convictions and is known to frequent the Honolulu area. He is 18 years old, five feet 8 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Brand Lucky is, call Crimestoppers at 955- 8300.

