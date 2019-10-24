Crime Stoppers: a Waikiki purse snatcher, a Diamond Head home burglar, and a Downtown robbery

Sgt. Chris Kim gives us details on three Hawaii criminals. One violently snatched a purse off a woman in Waikiki, another broke into a home near Diamond Head, and the third robbed a woman in the Downtown area.
