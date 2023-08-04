HONOLULU (KHON2) — Credit card skimmers are on the island but for a while, we couldn’t tell where they’d be found.

That is until yesterday when Times Supermarket sent a notice revealing credit card skimmers had been found at six of their store’s self checkout locations.

It was revealed that suspicious activity was discovered on July 27 at certain self-checkout pin pads at Times Supermarket’s Kahala location.

Investigation determined the suspicious activity was in fact credit card skimmers and alerted the authorities to determine the damage to it’s customers.

The following information is said to have been present at the time of the incident:

credit card numbers

security codes (if typed in)

card expiration dates

names

addresses

There is no evidence of actual or attempted misuse of the information, and additional security measures are being put in place going forward.

Customers should remain vigilant of their account statements and credit reports to ensure they are not affected or fall victim to identity theft and fraud.

Additional questions about the incident can be directed to 808-973-4800, ext. 154 between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. HST on weekdays.