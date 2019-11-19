Live Now
At least eight current and former officials are set to testify this week in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump

Crash on H1 Westbound by Aiea Heights pedestrian overpass

Top Stories

by: web staff

Posted: / Updated:

There has been a crash on the H1 westbound by the Aiea Heights pedestrian overpass. Expect delays.

Stay with us as we continue to update this story.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story