HONOLULU (KHON2) — A two-vehicle collision in Maili has left four victims in serious condition, including a three-year-old child.
The crash happened at around 9:24 p.m. on Farrington Highway and Kaukamana.
The four patients include two children — a five-year-old female and 3-year-old male — and two adults — a 28-year-old male and 27-year-old female.
Upon arrival, paramedics provided advanced medical care to all patients before transporting them to the trauma center.