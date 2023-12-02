HONOLULU (KHON2) — A two-vehicle collision in Maili has left four victims in serious condition, including a three-year-old child.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The crash happened at around 9:24 p.m. on Farrington Highway and Kaukamana.

The four patients include two children — a five-year-old female and 3-year-old male — and two adults — a 28-year-old male and 27-year-old female.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Upon arrival, paramedics provided advanced medical care to all patients before transporting them to the trauma center.