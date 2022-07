HONOLULU (KHON2) — A vehicle crash and downed utility pole prompts a road closure on the Big Island, according to the Hawaii Police Department.

Kaumana Drive in between Lyman Springs and Nolemana Street will be closed for the next four hours until debris is cleared.

Drivers can use Daniel K. Inouye Highway as a detour.