HONOLULU (KHON2) — More people are testing positive for COVID in Hawaii. Here are some tips to know if you find yourself coming down with the virus.

According to the CDC if you test positive, the first thing you should do is stay in a specific room as much as possible and stay away from other people and pets in your home. If possible, you should use a separate bathroom.

After testing positive it is important to tell your close contacts. The CDC defines a close contact as people you have been around (less than 6 feet away for a combined total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period) during the two-day period before you first had symptoms.

There are more than a dozen different symptoms of COVID-19 with numerous strains of the virus around Hawaii.

Symptoms include:

Cough

Fever

Headache

Sore throat

Stuffy nose

Runny nose

Chills

Body aches

Chest pain

Loss of taste

Loss of smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Many people can stay at home while recovering from COVID with minor symptoms. However, there are some things to look out for in case you might need to get medical attention.

Emergency warning signs are:

Trouble breathing

persistent pain in chest

new confusion

inability to wake or stay awake

pale, gray, or blue-colored skins, lips or nail beds

Isolation looks different depending on your COVID symptoms. The CDC said everyone regardless of vaccination status needs to stay home for at least five days and isolate from others once they test positive.

You can end isolation after 5 days if you are fever-free for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medication and your symptoms have improved.

They recommend wearing a mask for 5 additional days after isolation when around others (day 6 through 10) to ensure you will not transfer the virus to anyone else. It’s also important to avoid people with a weakened immune system during those days.

If you continue to have a fever or your other symptoms have not improved after 5 days of isolation, the CDC recommends waiting to end your isolation until you are fever-free for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medication and your other symptoms have improved.

It is also important to know, in some cases, people may still test positive on a COVID rapid test after completely recovering from the virus for weeks and sometimes months. Click here for more information.

The CDC has a COVID isolation calculator on their website where you input the date you started developing symptoms or tested positive. The calculator then projects the date you can end isolation or quarantine. Click here to be taken to their website.

For more information on steps to take if you test positive head to the CDC’s website or click here to be taken to Hawaii Department of Health’s website.