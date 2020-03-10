COVID-19 testing from private labs will soon be possible

HONOLULU (KHON) — Starting Tuesday, private labs will be able to test for COVID-19 in Hawaii. That’s according to the Lieutenant Governor.

While the state makes the decision about each patient on a case by case basis, the criteria prioritize testing hospitalized patients, older individuals, and those with underlying illnesses.

“I understand the demand and the desire for everyone wishing they could be tested the reality is that we have a limited number of supplies or resources we have limited staffing we have limited labs to be able to do this,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Park.

Dr. Park also says if they test everyone who wanted to be tested, resources would be gone in a couple of days.

“We’d have basically probably a bunch of negatives that might be reassuring to the persons being tested, but it wouldn’t help us understand better what is happening out there,” said Dr. Park. “With each positive, the information that we learn about these cases is so valuable.”

Lt. Gov. Josh Green is hoping private labs will soon be able to help. He says right now the state lab and Tripler Army Medical Center can do COVID-19 testing.

“Kaiser, Clinical Labs of Hawaii, and DLS are other private labs soon they will be able to do regular tests. They will do the deep nose swab then they will send the test out and we would be able to run right there,” said Lt. Gov. Green.

He wants more tests to be done.

“We have to test more people because we have to make sure our providers are confident. We have to make sure our clinics are confident. We have to make sure our families are confident that if they had any chance if they had symptoms or travel concerns that they test them,” said Lt. Gov. Green.

“We need to make sure people are negative and confirm it so I’m just asking people to approve the tests then making the strongest recommendation that we should test all the way up to our capacity of 250 until the private labs come on board,” he said. “Then we’ll have extra capacity to do the sentinel testing which is the background testing, which is what the DOH wants to do.”

Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Anderson says patients should know they would have to pay for tests conducted by private labs. Most insurance plans should cover the testing, but maybe not all of it. He also says all testings will require physician referrals.