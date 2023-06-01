HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu City Council is one step closer to getting that proposed 64% pay raise.

Councilmembers Augie Tulba and Andria Tupola introduced two resolutions that would reject the pay raise recommended by the Honolulu Salary Commission.

But Council chairman Tommy Waters said he does not want to put the resolutions on the agenda. He said it is a conflict of interest to vote on their own raise.

So, Tulba drafted a memo that directs the City Clerk to place the resolutions on the agenda.

“Once again, I’m disappointed by the lack of courage and transparency happening at the City Council,” said Councilmember Augie Tulba.

That memo failed to get the five signatures needed.

“If five members signed the memo, it would give people an opportunity to be part of the discussion on the raises; but the majority of councilmembers are robbing the public of that chance,’ declared Tulba. “With the 64% raise going into effect, is the City and County of Honolulu paving the way for career politicians instead of public servants?”

Resolution 23-81 is said to reject all salary increases and salary schedule adjustments recommended by the 2023 Salary Commission.

Resolution 23-82 then rejects the salary increases recommended by the 2023 Salary Commission for the Council Chair and for all other Councilmembers.

“The next step is for the public to question where these raises will be budgeted. All the budget bills will be up for Third and Final Reading at the June 7th meeting so I will be asking those against the raise to testify on the Legislative Budget, Bill 10 (2023), which is where we should see the salary increase budgeted,” and said Councilmember Tulba.

If the resolutions are not heard, then the salary increases will go into effect July 1.