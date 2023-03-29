HONOLULU (KHON2) — Foodland Chef Keoni Chang shows you how to select and use a wok, and the secrets to making a tasty stir fry.
Beef Broccoli
Serves 4
For the beef:
1 teaspoon cornstarch, divided
1 tablespoon rice wine, dry sherry or soju
1 tablespoon shoyu
½ teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon sesame oil
½ teaspoon sugar
1 lb chuck steak or flank, cut into thin 2-inch strips, against the grain for stir fry
Combine the ingredients and allow to marinate for 30 minutes.
For the Sauce:
2 tablespoons shoyu
1 tablespoon dark or mushroom shoyu
2 tablespoons oyster sauce
1 tablespoon sugar
½ cup chicken stock
Combine all ingredients and set aside
2 ½ tablespoons corntarch
3 tablespoons water
For the slurry:
Combine ingredients and set aside.
2 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided
4 cups broccoli florets, blanched
Final assembly:
Heat the wok until it begins to smoke. Add in the oil, swirl it, then add in the beef and sear it on both sides, approximately 2-3 minutes. Remove beef and set aside.
Place the wok back on the heat and add in the sauce. Bring it to a boil and thicken with the cornstarch slurry.
Once boiling, add in the broccoli and toss to heat. Add in the beef and combine. Adjust consistency with a little stock or water if needed. Serve with hot rice.