HONOLULU (KHON2) — Foodland Chef Keoni Chang shows you how to select and use a wok, and the secrets to making a tasty stir fry.

Beef Broccoli

Serves 4

For the beef:

1 teaspoon cornstarch, divided

1 tablespoon rice wine, dry sherry or soju

1 tablespoon shoyu

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon sesame oil

½ teaspoon sugar

1 lb chuck steak or flank, cut into thin 2-inch strips, against the grain for stir fry

directions:

Combine the ingredients and allow to marinate for 30 minutes.

For the Sauce:

2 tablespoons shoyu

1 tablespoon dark or mushroom shoyu

2 tablespoons oyster sauce

1 tablespoon sugar

½ cup chicken stock

For the sauce:

Combine all ingredients and set aside

directions:

2 ½ tablespoons corntarch

3 tablespoons water

For the slurry:

Combine ingredients and set aside.

directions:

2 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided

4 cups broccoli florets, blanched

Final assembly:

Heat the wok until it begins to smoke. Add in the oil, swirl it, then add in the beef and sear it on both sides, approximately 2-3 minutes. Remove beef and set aside.

Place the wok back on the heat and add in the sauce. Bring it to a boil and thicken with the cornstarch slurry.

Once boiling, add in the broccoli and toss to heat. Add in the beef and combine. Adjust consistency with a little stock or water if needed. Serve with hot rice.