HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s the Monday before Thanksgiving, so your turkey had better be thawing in the fridge by now! But, you still have plenty of time to make delicious traditional Thanksgiving dishes, with a local twist.

Foodland Corporate Chef Keoni Chang shows you how to prepare a holiday meal to perfection. Out of time, or just yourself or a party of two? There are easy pre-prepped kits for that, too.

Watch the video to see how it’s all done, then try these fabulous Foodland recipes and tips:

How to roast a turkey

Li hing cranberry sauce

Shiitake lup cheong stuffing

Potato options:

Okinawan sweet potato mash

Crunchy glazed Japanese sweet potatoes

Sweet potato and kale salad