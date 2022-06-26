HONOLULU (KHON2) — City officials reported at 4:15 p.m. that repairs are still being done to the 30-inch water main break in Punaluu on Sunday.

The Board of Water Supply said crews have completed pipe repair and they are testing the water main to ensure that the repair holds under pressure. They will also be checking that no leaks occur when the pipe is refilled.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Additional procedures that crews will need to conduct are to disinfect the water main and put it back into service. They will then backfill the hole that caused the water main break.

Once work is done on the water main, road repair can begin.

Only one town-bound lane will be open at the site and the contraflow will remain in effect until road repair is completed.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Motorists are urged to avoid the area if possible. However, if you are heading in that direction then plan for delays and drive with extreme caution in the area to protect the safety of the crew.