HONOLULU (KHON2) — A parent is raising concerns over video cameras near bathroom stalls at a Big Island high school. Harding Fragas said it’s an invasion of privacy. But the Department of Education (DOE) said the cameras are not in a bathroom and are there for security reasons.

The video from the inside of a bathroom stall at Kea’au High School was taken by a student clearly showing the surveillance camera outside the stall, which means the camera can see them.

Fragas said it’s not okay.

“In the bathrooms, they’re looking over the stalls and into the stalls,” Fragas exlained. “And that, that’s just invasion of privacy for these kids. They’re minors that shouldn’t be on video.”

On Sept. 12, the Kea’au High School Principal sent out a letter to parents letting them know that surveillance cameras were being installed throughout the campus to ‘enhance the safety and security of our campus.'”

The letter goes on to explain that the cameras were installed only in public areas and that there are no cameras in “restrooms, classrooms, offices and locker rooms.”

The letter even ensures the “Federal Education Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) and The Privacy Act of 1974 laws are not violated.”

Fragas said the cameras were there since the start of the semester. He launched a complaint about it then.

In a statement, the DOE said:

“A concern was raised in August when a photo appeared to show a camera from the breezeway reflected in one stall’s mirror. The cameras were temporarily turned in another direction while the complex area office investigated the matter and consulted with the Department’s Safety, Security and Emergency Preparedness Branch. The investigation confirmed that the cameras have zero visibility into any bathroom stall and there is no invasion of privacy. It also confirmed that the cameras in the breezeway are installed in an appropriate, public area where users do not have a reasonable expectation of privacy.”

According to DOE, the recordings are only accessible to school administrators, and they’re erased after 10 days unless the footage is needed for a criminal investigation.

Regardless of their intent, having “big brother” always watching, in such a sensitive location, is making some uncomfortable.

“My daughter doesn’t want to go to the bathroom, unless it’s an emergency,” Fragas said. “She says she does not feel safe. She doesn’t know who’s watching. And even if she just goes in there to change her shirt. She doesn’t want to do it. She doesn’t. She doesn’t feel safe in there.”

A DOE spokesperson said the bathroom in that location used to have full length doors but that was also changed for safety reasons.