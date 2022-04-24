HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 11th annual Honolulu St. Baldrick’s event was held Sunday, April 24.

People shaved their head and raised money for children’s cancer research at Dave and Buster’s.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

For each person who donated, one woman colored a strip of her hair in whatever color the donor wanted.

“It was so worth it,” said Carey Foote who shaved her head in honor of a boy she met named Soya Miyagi that had neuroblastoma. “I had pink, purple, and aquamarine. One person who donated wanted the Ukrainian flag. If I get to be bald to help a child then it is the least, I can do. I would do it every day of the week, and twice on Sundays if I could.”

St. Baldrick’s Foundation head shaving fundraiser at Dave and Buster’s, Honolulu, Hawaii, Sunday, April 24, 2022

Interested in jewelry heists gone wrong, other strange news? Check out Weird News

The idea for the event started when a business man asked two of his friends how will you give back in return for your success in business. The original Saint Baldrick’s Foundation event was held in New York in 2000 at Jim Brady’s pub in Manhattan. The goal was to shave 17 heads and raise $17,000 to donate to the Children’s Oncology Group.