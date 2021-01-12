Community rallies together to support Waimanalo family who lost home in New Year’s Eve fire

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Mao family received a call on New Year’s Eve that would change their life.

“We were at my parent’s house on New Year’s Even having dinner and we got a call from our nephew across the street saying that our house was on fire,” said Noe Mao.

Flames quickly engulfed the Bell Street home.

“We came home and our neighbors were out there with the water hose and our house was up in flames and we were able to get into the house and grab our three dogs,” Mao said.

No one was home at the time of the blaze. Fire investigators say the cause of the fire is undetermined.

The Mao family says they’re just grateful to still have each other.

Both Noe and Kalama Mao are known for their generosity and willingness to help others. Now, members of the community are coming together to return that aloha.

A GoFundMe account has raised money for the family, while an Oahu clothing brand has also donated to help.

“I seen a lot of people posting on Instagram that there’s this family looking for clothes and donations,” said Drew Honda, owner of Sweet Enemy Clothing. “So I reached out to them and fortunately, we have a store full of clothes and we were able to share some.”

Sweet Enemy Clothing is taking it a step further by using the power of social media and music to help the Mao’s on their new journey.

“We’re going to have our Facebook and YouTube live from 7 p.m. to 8. It will be a concert with Kalei Mau, Shayit and Samu Tatofi and they’ll be performing. We’ll have events linked to the live and what people can do is give donations and 100% of the donations will be given to the Mao ohana,” Honda said.

The Mao family says they are overwhelmed by the continuous love and support from the community.

The Maos say they also need assistance finding a new home that is pet-friendly.

