HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Thursday, Aug. 7, the Lanai community came together to honor EMT Tony Simpson who died in the Lahaina fire.

Simpson was a Lahaina resident but worked overnight shifts on Lanai for the American Medical Response.

He celebrated his 43rd birthday the day before the Maui fires.

Community honors Maui wildfire victim Tony Simpson by leaving lei and cards on his AMR work vehicle in Lanai City, Hawaii on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. (Photo/Mindy Bolo) Community honors Maui wildfire victim Tony Simpson by leaving lei and cards on his AMR work vehicle in Lanai City, Hawaii on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. (Photo/Mindy Bolo) Community honors Maui wildfire victim Tony Simpson by leaving lei and cards on his AMR work vehicle in Lanai City, Hawaii on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. (Photo/Mindy Bolo) Community honors Maui wildfire victim Tony Simpson by leaving lei and cards on his AMR work vehicle in Lanai City, Hawaii on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. (Photo/Mindy Bolo)

Friends of Simpson said the Lanai community is heartbroken that he’s gone.

Lanai residents said Simpson treated them like family.

They honored Simpson by leaving lei and cards on his AMR work vehicle in Lanai City.

“It wasn’t just a case number, when he would go to a 911 call, it was really, this is my auntie, and this is my uncle, my grandma, my grandpa, and he gave his very best. And so that contribution in itself, the attitude that he had towards the people here, and it’s not just work that it was family for him. That’s a huge loss to us.” Mindy Bolo, Lanai resident

Simpson’s family said he lived his life fully and he’s an inspiration in his life and his death.