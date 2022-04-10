HONOLULU (KHON2) — The last scrimmage of spring practice for the University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors will consist of a community celebration that is free for the public to attend. New head coach Timmy Chang said the celebration is meant to thank fans for their overwhelming support.

The 2022 Island Day Football Spring Game will be at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex on Saturday.

There will be food and activities for people to enjoy once the gates open at 3:30 p.m. In addition, a food truck, beer gardens, vendors and live entertainment will be there for fans to enjoy.

“It’s basically a party atmosphere. I want this place packed. I want this place rowdy and let’s come have fun with our football boys,” said Chang. “They’ve been working out all spring. They can’t wait to see you, come liven this place up.”

The kickoff will be at 6 p.m. followed by an autograph session with the Warriors and Coach Timmy Chang.

The game is free to watch but there will be a five-dollar fee for parking.

Admission for parking will be available at parking booths for Zone 20 structure parking on the event day. However, parking may be pre-purchased online until April 14 at 6 p.m.

Alternate parking is located at the university’s upper campus where there are kiosks to pay for parking.

COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test is not required and masks are optional. Prohibited items are listed on the university’s website.

Click here to view a map for parking and restrooms located on campus.