HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state agency in charge of water rights met Tuesday morning on Maui, for the first time since Kaleo Manuel was reinstated as its director.

It was a packed house.

A look at how to fix wells, shafts and water pumps damaged in the fire as soon as possible and to protect from contamination.

“The goal is to get these improvements done as soon as possible based on potential threat to the resource,” said Kaleo Manuel.

Manuel was sidelined for months after reviewing a large landowner’s request to fill their reservoir on the day of the Lahaina fires.

Getting him reinstated was the topic of a marathon commission hearing last month. To view the meeting agenda visit the CWRM website or click here.

