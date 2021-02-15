Commercial fire damages multiple businesses in Waikiki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Sunday, Feb. 15, 2021 a second alarm fire not only affected the Moose McGillycuddy’s location but also a neighboring business that could be facing huge losses.

The smell of smoke is everywhere inside Ohana Gift Outlet and seeps through the ceiling. Michael Chung co-owns the shop, the business remained without electricity through Monday, while the fire department continued its investigation.

Large flames and clouds of dark smoke raged right next door just hours before.

Chung said, “We go inside. We see all of the water dripping from the top and damage all the merchandise inside and the ceiling.”

The Honolulu Fire Department said the blaze began after 7 p.m. Firefighters contained the fire on the roof of the building.

The owner of the building, Peter Takasaki, said Moose McGillycuddy’s left after shutting down due to the pandemic. He said times for them just got tougher.

Takasaki said, “Nobody is going to rent now, really, but we’re hopeful. It’s ok.”

Takasaki said he is hopeful they will repair. Inside, puddles of water and soot covered the remnants of the bar. The fire mainly damaged the outside of the second floor.

Takasaki said more police patrol may be needed in the area. He said the empty property has attracted more homeless activity.

“Basically they need somebody patrolling every night, Takasaki said. “What they do is that they arrest them and they come back the next day.”

HFD inspectors are still determining the cause of the fire and how much was lost. Downstairs, Chung also wants to know how much this fire will cost him.

Chung said, “I really don’t the power is off, I cannot take a picture, I cannot check much is the damage.”