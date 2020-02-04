Cold front approaching, rain expected in the coming days

A cold front approaching from the northwest will shift the low level winds around to the southeast today and tonight, with sea and land breezes prevailing over the smaller islands. Fairly dry weather will continue through tonight in most areas, with showers increasing across Kauai toward daybreak Wednesday. A band of locally heavy showers along with a slight chance of thunderstorms is expected to progress down the island chain Wednesday through Thursday night. Cool, breezy north and northwest winds will follow behind the front through the weekend. Scattered showers will affect north facing slopes and coasts, with isolated showers possible elsewhere.