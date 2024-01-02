HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kauai County advised that work will be conducted at the Coco Palms Sewage Pump Station starting 10 p.m. on Jan. 10 until 7 a.m. on Jan. 11.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Kiewit Infrastructure West Co. are the leaders of the project, aiming to replace isolation valves inside the pump station dry well.

The work is set to happen near Haleilio Road and Kuhio Highway but officials said there will be no lane closures.

For any additional information or questions, contact Nick Goritz at 210-339-0030 or Jason Coloma at 808-241-1991.