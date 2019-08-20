Coast Guard to be honored in Honolulu for $89 million drug busts

The USCGC Midgett. Picture courtesy of Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew West.

The USCGC Midgett and its crew will be recognized at the Coast Guard base on Wednesday for two successful drug busts. The busts took place in the Eastern Pacific Ocean in July, resulting in the seizure of 6,700 pounds of cocaine, valued at over $89 million.

“I am incredibly proud of the crew’s efforts making these two seizures possible, and we are eager to conduct future operations throughout the Pacific,” said Captain Alan McCabe, the ship’s commanding officer.

The ceremony will be overseen by Captain McCabe; Senator Brian Schatz, the ship’s commandant; and Admiral Karl Schultz, the Commandant of the Coast Guard.

