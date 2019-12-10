Coast Guard rescues dog in deep water off Florida

A heroic moment in Florida after a dog was rescued from a “ruff” situation. The Coast Guard jumped into action Wednesday night, after receiving a call about a pup lost off Fort Myers Beach. The crew was able to find the dog paddling in deep waters. Using a technique typically reserved for humans, two crew members were able to pull the soggy pup to safety. The dog has since recovered and has been returned to its owner.
