Cloudy skies and gusty trades remain over the islands

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A high to the north and a low to the northwest will maintain cloudy and locally windy conditions over the area through tomorrow.

Strong easterly trade winds will focus showers over mainly windward area but some showers will spread leeward over the smaller islands, mostly during the night and morning hours.

Winds will weaken starting tomorrow night as a front approaches from the northwest and showers will increase.

A band of showers along the remnant of the front will move over the islands starting Friday evening and continuing through the weekend.

Breezy trade winds will return behind the shower band.